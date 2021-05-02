Could Dan be the man for North End long-term? Iversen ponders future after terrific loan spell at North End

North End saw off Barnsley 2-0 thanks to goals in each half from Jordan Storey and Ched Evans.

It was the third win in a row for Frankie McAvoy’s men and took the interim head coach’s tally to 14 points from seven games.

“It was positive, we had been talking from when the manager left that we had to get as many points as we can,” Iversen said.

Daniel Iversen

“We’ve been excellent really, we’ll keep going.

“I think the last couple of games have been different but we’ve been done really well.

“I don’t think I’ve had to make too many saves which is credit to the team really.

“We’ve been doing really well. When the ball came I had to do my job to keep the clean sheet, so we’re happy.

“I saved it with my legs, it’s one of those saves that you have to make and you don’t know how you’ve made it.

“Anything can happen from set pieces, long throw ins, free kicks - you have to be switched on.

“I thought we did that very well. We’re playing now with the same system and when you use the same system week in and week out it makes you more confident.

“We know what we’re doing now, we have a back three and I think they’ve been excellent.

“When you’re playing so well, why change it?

“So we have to keep on at it, it’s working really well for us.”

The 23-year-old is currently on loan from Leicester City but the Dane couldn’t be drawn too much on his future beyond this campaign.

He’s a contender for the player of the year award but admits it’s not just down to him whether he returns to Lancashire.

“It’s been going really well, I’ve enjoyed my time here,” he said. “There are good people around the club, the staff and players are really good guys.

“I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s difficult to say about my future, when the season is over we can talk about what happens.

“I have to talk to Leicester to see what they want, it’s not only my decision.

“After the season we will talk about it and we will have to wait and see.”