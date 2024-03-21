Contract status of all 32 Preston North End players with handful of deals expiring - gallery

A look at the contract state of play at Deepdale ahead of this summer

By George Hodgson
Published 21st Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 07:23 GMT

It's an ever changing picture and Preston North End will hope to agree at least one more new contract before the summer.

Club captain, Alan Browne is one of six players in the final year of his Deepdale deal. The Irishman has been offered fresh terms, having made his 400th appearance for PNE earlier this year. North End have extended the contracts of Ben Whiteman, Brad Potts, Andrew Hughes, Dai Cornell, Noah Mawene and Josh Seary so far this season.

Below, we look at each year and the players who are contracted until then at Deepdale.

1. Out of contract 2024

Alan Browne, Ched Evans, Patrick Bauer*, Greg Cunningham, Ben Woodburn, Lewis Leigh

2. Out of contract 2025

Freddie Woodman, Jordan Storey, Emil Riis, Ryan Ledson, Will Keane, Liam Lindsay, Duane Holmes, Robbie Brady, Andrew Hughes, Josh Seary, Kian Best, Kian Taylor, Finlay Cross-Adair, Kitt Nelson

3. Out of contract 2026

Jack Whatmough, Brad Potts, Layton Stewart, Dai Cornell, Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, James Pradic, Noah Mawene

4. Out of contract 2027

Mads Frokjaer, Milutin Osmajic, Ali McCann

