It's an ever changing picture and Preston North End will hope to agree at least one more new contract before the summer.
Club captain, Alan Browne is one of six players in the final year of his Deepdale deal. The Irishman has been offered fresh terms, having made his 400th appearance for PNE earlier this year. North End have extended the contracts of Ben Whiteman, Brad Potts, Andrew Hughes, Dai Cornell, Noah Mawene and Josh Seary so far this season.
Below, we look at each year and the players who are contracted until then at Deepdale.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.