Connor Ripley

Ex-Preston North End goalkeeper Connor Ripley has called out the 'disgusting' verbal abuse he received while playing against Carlisle United - with the League One club condemning 'it in the strongest terms'.

Ripley, who signed for Port Vale in the summer, was in net at Brunton Park as Carlisle came from behind to win 2-1 in the 93rd minute. During the match, though, former Middlesbrough and Morecambe man Ripley was the subject of horrific comments from a couple of home fans.

Posting on 'X', formerly Twitter, he said yesterday: 'Really disappointed about the result yesterday against Carlisle but one thing that has stood out to me more than anything yesterday is what was being said to me behind the goal by a couple Carlisle fans! I don’t mind people saying stuff to me normally and I will always give a bit back cause that’s who I am, but in all my years playing football I’ve never had anyone tell me “go and hang yourself".

'I think it’s disgusting and because I play for a different team to them they think they can say stuff like that whilst I am working! You don’t know what I’m going through and you don’t know if that could have had a serious effect on me. Maybe people just need to think that we’re just normal people with family and friends. Anyway thank you to the Carlisle fans that have messaged me about it I appreciate it!'

Ripley, a few hours later, then added: I just want to say thank you for all the support that everyone has given me! @officialcufc have been great with me and want to thank them for getting in touch with me and personally apologising! I understand it’s a small minority and the Carlisle fans have shown that by the messages I’ve received! I can take banter and abuse better than most and like most of you’ve said I’ll give it back but this was too far! We are human beings that are doing a job and shouldn’t receive that kind of abuse. Thank you once again.'

Carlisle published an official club statement in light of the incident, which read: 'We have become aware of disgraceful comments aimed at Port Vale ‘keeper Connor Ripley from a 'fan' in the Warwick Road End during the second half yesterday. We sincerely apologise to Connor and Port Vale. The abuse he received was totally unacceptable and we condemn it in the strongest terms.

'The young person making the comments does not represent our fans or what we were stand for as a club. These comments embarrass and shame us all. Sorry Connor, and sorry to Port Vale. We are working with the police to identify who was responsible and will act in the strongest possible manner. Anyone who has information should please contact the club at the earliest opportunity via [email protected], or contact Cumbria Police.'

CEO Nigel Clibbens commented: “I was made aware of this tonight. I asked Paul Simpson to get me Connor’s number so I could speak to him straight away. I spoke to him earlier tonight and apologised personally, on behalf of the club. He was very understandably still angry and upset. No player deserves that abuse and we are truly sorry he suffered it.

"He was able to give information about the incident and it was clearly prolonged abuse. I said that we do not tolerate this and will do our best to deal with it. We will do all we can to identify the culprit and take the strongest action we can. Fans close by will know who it was and I hope they will help as they have done in the past, by giving information.