Confirmed Swansea City vs Preston North End starting lineups as Mike Marsh makes one change
Preston North End interim boss Mike Marsh has made one change to his team, for this afternoon’s Championship clash at Swansea City.
From the 2-0 win over Sunderland in midweek, Stefan Thordarson comes in for Will Keane - who has to settle for a spot on the bench. PNE could start with a back four, though a box-midfield of captain Ben Whiteman, Ryan Ledson, Thordarson and Mads Frokjaer looks possible too.
From the opening league fixture against Sheffield United, Ledson, Frokjaer and Jordan Storey are in for Jack Whatmough, Sam Greenwood and Keane. New signing Jeppe Okkels is a substitute, while Patrick Bauer also makes the match day squad. There is no place in the 18 for Kian Best or Theo Mawene, while Layton Stewart and Ali McCann remain out.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman, Ledson, Brady, Thordarson, Frokjaer, Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Whatmough, Bauer, Kesler-Hayden, Holmes, Greenwood, Okkels, Osmajic, Keane.
Swansea City XI: Vigouroux; Key, Cabango, Darling, Tymon, Grimes, Eom, Cooper, Franco, Ronald, Cullen. Swansea City subs: Broome, Pedersen, Naughton, Vipotnik, Fulton, Tjoe-A-On, D. Watts, Thomas, Abdulai.
