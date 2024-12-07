Paul Heckingbottom has made three changes for the 12:30 kick off at Hillsborough

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made three changes for this afternoon’s match at Sheffield Wednesday.

Club captain Ben Whiteman drops to the bench, along with goalkeeper Dai Cornell and Nottingham Forest loan man, Josh Bowler. Back in between the sticks after suspension is Freddie Woodman, while Brad Potts and Mads Frokjaer also return to the team.

Liam Lindsay is in the squad again after injury - the Scot makes the bench, with Jack Whatmough retaining his place in the XI. There is no involvement, as expected, for Robbie Brady - who is not quite ready for match action, having recently returned to training.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Hughes, Potts, McCann, Thordarson, Kesler-Hayden, Frokjaer, Greenwood, Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Lindsay, Bauer, Ledson, Whiteman, Holmes, Bowler, Osmajic, Keane.

Sheffield Wednesday starting XI: Beadle; Palmer (c), Valery, Bernard, M.Lowe, Gassama, S. Charles, Johnson, Windass, Ugbo, Smith. Sheffield Wednesday subs: P. Charles, Valentin, Ihiekwe, Iorfa, Chalobah, Ingelsson, Musaba, McNeill, J. Lowe.