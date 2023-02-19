Rosenior remained measured and composed speaking after the goalless draw at the MKM Stadium but he could not hide his disbelief at Lowe’s take on the game, which was that both sides were playing negatively in the first half.

The Tigers could have been a couple of goals to the good by the interval according to the home manager – a fair assessment – who also had high praise for one of PNE’s strikers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosenior said: “Oh, mate. Come on, Ryan. Come on. Everyone sees the game differently, we should have been 3-0 up at half time. Come on, let's be honest about that.

Hull City manager Liam Rosenior reacts during the match

"I'm delighted, what I asked for from the players was a positive performance. Today we were at the right level. We dominated from the first minute to the 48th, or however long the ref - who I won't speak about - put up for extra time. We were the better team. But for a little bit of match sharpness, that final pass, that last bit, we were by far the better team.

“It felt like the last five minutes of the first half were the last five minutes of the game when you're knocking on the door trying to score. That's how dominant we were and that delights me. I know it's frustrating and we want to win games of football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You only win games of football when you have a consistent level of performance. Particularly in the first half some of our build up from the back, they couldn't live with us. On another day I think we win this game and are out of sight by half time.

“I thought Tom Cannon was outstanding, one of the best we've played against by far. Alfie Jones and Sean McLoughlin, with the way we play, I trust them to deal with that. When you're that much in control and dominant, the manager of the opposition is bound to change something.

Referee Sam Allison in action

"For us both being negative teams, them making a double change at half time tells you about where the game was. They responded really well, had a 15 minute spell which we saw out, and then for the next 35 minutes we just didn't have that last bit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee Sam Allison took charge of his first Championship game on Saturday, in Humberside. The home side and their supporters grew increasingly incensed with decisions he made as they game went on and North End may have been fortunate to remain with 11 men on the pitch after Bambo Diaby seemed to go in with two feet in the second half.

Rosenior was displeased with that decision but also a penalty claim made in the first half, that resulted in Ozan Tufan being booked for simulation.

On which decisions the referee got wrong, he said: “Probably every decision, to be honest with you. I don't want to get into trouble, it was Sam's first game at this level. I've gone and spoken to him after the game, not heated, but I've given my opinion.

"There's a clear red card in the second half. There's a penalty shout in the first half on Ozan and he's accused him of diving. It's not. I've seen it back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad