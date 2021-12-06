The bookies have named their favourites for the PNE job.

Clear favourite for Preston North End job as bookies tip next boss

There is currently a clear favourite for the Preston North End job as the bookies have tipped who they believe to be the favourites for the role.

By Tom Sandells
Monday, 6th December 2021, 10:26 pm
Updated Monday, 6th December 2021, 10:28 pm

Here's how the bookies have it at the moment...

1. Paul Cook - 16/1

Currently a little way back in the running, Paul Cook is currently without a club having recently been sacked at League One Ipswich Town.

2. Roy Keane - 14/1

Famous for his scathing reviews of performances on TV, Roy Keane has been without a top job since 2011. He has been an assistant manager from 2013 however, most recently at Nottingham Forest in 2019.

3. Gareth Ainsowrth - 12/1

Tipped for the job again just like in the summer, former PNE midfielder Gareth Ainsowrth continues to do fine work with Wycombe Wanderers in League One.

4. Michael Carrick - 8/1

Fresh from being interim boss at Manchester United, the PNE job would be Michael Carrick's first top job. A legend at Old Trafford, he ended a decades involvement at the club last week.

