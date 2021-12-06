Clear favourite for Preston North End job as bookies tip next boss

Here's how the bookies have it at the moment...
1. Paul Cook - 16/1
Currently a little way back in the running, Paul Cook is currently without a club having recently been sacked at League One Ipswich Town.
2. Roy Keane - 14/1
Famous for his scathing reviews of performances on TV, Roy Keane has been without a top job since 2011. He has been an assistant manager from 2013 however, most recently at Nottingham Forest in 2019.
3. Gareth Ainsowrth - 12/1
Tipped for the job again just like in the summer, former PNE midfielder Gareth Ainsowrth continues to do fine work with Wycombe Wanderers in League One.
4. Michael Carrick - 8/1
Fresh from being interim boss at Manchester United, the PNE job would be Michael Carrick's first top job. A legend at Old Trafford, he ended a decades involvement at the club last week.