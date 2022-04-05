Chris Kirchner revives interest in Derby County following his attempt to buy Preston North End

Texas-based Kirchner had an offer accepted to buy PNE in February and was granted an exclusivity period to conduct due diligence and meet the various requirements of the EFL.

However, that exclusivity ended at midnight on March 31, with Kirchner understood to have put in two reduced bids following the spell of due diligence.

Last Friday (April 1), North End announced they were ‘no longer engaged’ with any party regarding a sale of the club.

American businessman Chris Kirchner who tried to buy Preston North End, with Paul Stretford (left) and Garry Cook (right). Pic: Getty Images

Kirchner, 34, tried to buy Derby from their administrators last year but pulled out just before Christmas, citing difficulties with doing a deal.

A major sticking point was the Rams’ Pride Park stadium which isn’t owned by the club.

It is reported that Kirchner has now revived his interest in Derby and could even be named as preferred bidder this week.

Derby have been in administration for seven months and have been docked 21 points this season.

They climbed off the bottom of the Championship last Saturday after beating PNE 1-0 at Pride Park, Ravel Morrison scoring an 80th minute winner.

Wayne Rooney’s men are six points behind 21st place Reading and have played a game more.

Speaking last Friday to update the situation at Deepdale, North End director Peter Ridsdale said: “In February an acceptable offer was received from one interested party and a period of exclusivity and confidentiality was entered into.

"This was to enable due diligence on the club to be done and all the required approvals for change of ownership to be sought from the Football League by the potential buyer.

"This exclusivity period has now ended. To date, there has not been a confirmed offer at the previously agreed price made to the owners.

"Neither has there been any of the required submissions made to the Football League for consent to change of ownership.

"As of today we are not engaged with any party.