Chris Kirchner | Getty Images

He was linked with buying PNE and Derby County back in 2022

Chris Kirchner - the man who submitted a bid to buy Preston North End in 2022 - has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for fraud.

The 36-year-old was sentenced on Thursday, 11 July, in Texas, and ordered to pay a total of $65,415,938.12 in restitution. Three years of supervised release will follow his sentence. Back in January, news broke that Kirchner had been found guilty of four counts of wire fraud and seven counts of money laundering.

The former CEO of software company Slync was convicted of defrauding investors out of at least $25m. He was fired by the company’s board in August 2022 and had his home raided in February 2023, having used the millions for his own personal use - while not paying employees for several months. Kirchner has been denied bail, with the jury taking 30 minutes to return a guilty verdict.

He funded a “life of luxury”, flying on private jets, buying expensive jewelry and playing golf with celebrities such as Justin Rose and Rory McIlro - Slync sponsored plenty of high-profile sporting events. Kirchner, who did not speak directly in court, was found to have purchased a $16m Gulstream jet.

When he was first indicted, U.S. Attorney, Leigha Simonton, said: “Rather than focus on growing his fledgling business, Christopher Kirchner allegedly swindled investors out of millions of dollars he used to fund a splashy lifestyle – then allegedly attempted to cover his tracks by conning even more investors and by firing employees who dared question him.”

Kirchner had a bid accepted by PNE’s owners in 2022, but saw his period of exclusivity eventually expire. He then returned to the table at Derby County, whom the American had been in negotiations with prior to his interest in Preston. But, six weeks after being named as preferred bidder, Kirchner walked away in June 2022 - having been unable to make the initial payment. It left lifelong Derby fan, David Clowes, needing to save the Rams - who were in financial disarray.