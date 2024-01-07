Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was a happy manager come full time against Preston North End, but only after stern half time words.

The Lilywhites were dumped out of the FA Cup by the Premier League giants, who scored all of their goals in the second half of Saturday evening's tie. Armando Broja broke the deadlock at Stamford Bridge, before strikes from Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling and Enzo Fernandez.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Ryan Lowe consistently praised his side's performance for just under an hour in the capital - before his players fatigued and Chelsea found their groove. Pochettino was impressed with PNE in the first half especially and knew his side had to raise their game, despite the gulf in quality between the two squads.

“Yes a very good win," said Pochettino. "The first half I was a little disappointed. We started so sloppy. I told the players at half-time we needed to increase the energy and match that of Preston. The second half was a completely different game. We dominated, created chances and deserved victory. We showed a lack of desire in the first half and we were talking too much about their energy. They were better than us in this area. I was really disappointed but after we increased our level we started to play and deserved to win."