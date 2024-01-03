Preston North End face Chelsea for the first time since 2010 this weekend - as they head to Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup third round.

The Lilywhites hosted Carlo Ancelotti's side in the fourth round of the competition 14 years ago, with Nicolas Anelka and Daniel Sturridge scoring in a 0-2 win for the Blues. North End had a golden chance to equalise in the first half, but Darren Ferguson's team couldn't get themselves level and cause an upset.

Chelsea started with Hilario in net, a back four of Paulo Ferreira, Alex, John Terry and Yuri Zhirkov, while Juliano Belletti operated in midfield - with Michael Ballack, Frank Lampard and Deco. In attack were goal scorers Anelka and Sturridge. Belletti was forced off early doors, with Florent Malouda his replacement. Joe Cole was the other used substitute on the day.

Here though, we look back at the Preston XI from that day and what those players are up to now.

1 . GK: Andy Lonergan The shot stopper has been on a third choice goalkeeper crusade in recent years, having spent a season at Liverpool - along with brief spells at Stoke City and West Brom. The 40-year-old has been at Everton since the 2021. Lonergan played a League Cup game for Stoke in December 2020 - his only appearance since he left MIddlesbrough in 2019.

2 . RB: Michael Hart Hart retired from football in September 2013 and seemingly moved away from the sport, a brief spell of coaching aside.

3 . CB: Youl Mawene The former PNE defender is the Head of Sports Science at Fleetwood Town. His sons are both on the books of North End, with Noah on a pro-deal and Theo a scholar.