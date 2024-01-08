Preston North End were backed by a sold out away end at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea ran out 4-0 winners in the FA Cup third round tie.

The Lilywhites faced the Blues away from home for the first time since 2002 - with the full allocation of away tickets snapped up. North End supporters were loud from start to finish, but the quality of Mauricio Pochettino's team ultimately shone through.

On the support from the fans, PNE boss Ryan Lowe said: "I think it was a fantastic occasion and again, we've got to credit them - which we do because they have travelled in their numbers. For 58 minutes I was thinking if we could send them home even happier, but they've had a fantastic day out.

"They've come here and they've out-sang the Chelsea supporters. They have really rallied around the lads today, so I want that to continue now in the league. A special mention to them and a big thank you from me and the players and staff."