Ched Evans returned to the pitch, and score sheet, last night as Preston North End Under-21s drew 1-1 with Blackburn Rovers.

The 36-year-old hasn’t made an appearance for the club since signing a player-coach deal at the end of last season, partly due to a knee issue. His last outing was a brief cameo in PNE’s 3-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion on the final day of the 2023/24 campaign.

However, the striker’s instinct remained sharp as he finished from close range to level up for North End in their Premier League Cup clash. The game also saw Patrick Bauer complete a full 90 minutes after recently coming back from an elbow operation.

Following the Welshman’s outing it begs the question as to Evans could return to the first team picture in the coming weeks. Saturday’s FA Cup tie with Charlton Athletic provides boss Paul Heckingbottom with a chance to freshen up his team - new signing Lewis Gibson is expected to debut. As for Evans, the North End chief was asked earlier this season about his situation.

“I want him available as a player as well - because you never know,” said the manager. “There may be circumstances where we need him, so first and foremost it’s to get him fit. I think it’s a really good position for Ched. We want him fit because we want to use him.”

The Welshman made 19 appearances in all competitions last season, after returning from a ‘serious medical condition’ in October 2023. Following his contract extension last year the forward seemed keen to continue making an impact on the pitch.

“I’m super excited to get going again this season,” said Evans. “Player-coach is a unique situation, but I believe there’s still a lot of playing in me, but in the meantime, I can get experience on the coaching side. Preston’s a place I’ve come to love, and I know everyone here. For me, having the opportunity to stay here was massive.”