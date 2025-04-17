Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones has not heard of offers for Thierry Small. | Getty Images

PNE have been credited with transfer interest in the former Everton and Southampton man

Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones remained coy over Thierry Small’s future at the club, amid links to Preston North End.

The Lilywhites have been linked with the 20-year-old, who is out of contract at The Valley this summer, since January. However, reports in recent days have suggested that Millwall - managed by former PNE chief Alex Neil - are also in the hunt for Small’s signature.

Small has taken his Addicks appearance tally to 57 this year, with two goals scored and a further two assisted. Charlton are not entirely out of the automatic promotion race but look set to finish in the League One play-off positions. As for the future of Small, manager Jones didn’t wish to say too much.

“No contact from anyone,” said Jones, when asked about the transfer speculation surrounding him. “Part of my remit is to work with young players and develop young players to make them assets for the football club. There you go...”

When asked about his future earlier this calendar year, Small said: “It’s currently under negotiations and I’m just letting my agent deal with it. We will just see where it goes from there. I would love to stay.”

Small ticks boxes for the PNE manager

Not only has North End boss Paul Heckingbottom spoken about signing younger players and developing assets for the club, but Small’s versatility suits his system well. He has played on both flanks for Charlton this season and is capable of car

Speaking about that, he said: “It’s been good for me in terms of learning a different role. I’m still learning my trade. Learning on the right-hand side will help me for when I go back to the left. I can be a little bit more expressive on the right-hand side with my attacking.

“I have the ability to go in and outside. It’s a bit easier to play on the right when I’m attacking. But, defensively, it’s harder because I have to be more aware and it’s a little bit unnatural at times. I’m used to it now so it’s like second nature to me.

“Even though it’s the same position but on the opposite side, I’m working out my angles and seeing the game differently. It’s been about getting my head down and helping the team wherever I’m required to play. That’s the most important thing.”

