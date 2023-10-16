A look at where Preston North End rank among the most valuable squads in the Championship.

We're approaching the quarter point of the 2023/24 Championship season, as the second international break concludes.

Club football has been put on pause as EURO 2024 qualifiers take place, as well as international friendlies. Once those fixtures are out of the way, league action is back and Preston North End host Millwall at Deepdale on Saturday afternoon. Ryan Lowe’s men suffered consecutive defeats to West Brom, Leicester City and Ipswich Town prior to the break.

The strength of the second tier line up this season looked as strong as ever and the Foxes seem well set, already, for an immediate return to the top flight. Preston occupy third spot at the time of writing - marginally ahead of fellow top six sides Sunderland, Leeds United and Birmingham City. It would not be a surprise to see big hitters in the division strengthen as the season goes on though - both in terms of results and also in January.

So, the Lilywhites are going to have to perform exceptionally well to maintain their place at the top end of the table. PNE are up against some formidable outfits and the value of each Championship squad - provided by reputable website Transfermarkt - emphasises the point. We have ranked all 24 clubs below, using the online figures.

Rotherham United TransferMarkt Value: £14.7m TransferMarkt's Most Valuable Player: Viktor Johansson £2.5m

Plymouth Argyle TransferMarkt Value: £15.6m TransferMarkt's Most Valuable Player: Luke Cundle £2.5m

Sheffield Wednesday TransferMarkt Value: £17.0m. TransferMarkt's Most Valuable Player: John Buckley £2.5m