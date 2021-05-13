All the gossip from the Championship

Championship transfer talk: Sheffield Wednesday striker could be on the move, former PNE midfielder favourite for manager's job

The Championship play-offs start next week but for the clubs not involved their planning for next season is already underway.

By Dave Seddon
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 10:20 am
Updated Thursday, 13th May 2021, 10:23 am

Preston North End's planning has started, with head coach Frankie McAvoy confirming recruitment would be headed-up by Peter Ridsdale.

Here is a round-up of the latest Championship transfer talk and gossip.

1. Goalkeeper open to Swans move

Freddie Woodman, on loan at Swansea, says a full-time move to the Liberty Stadium could appeal with chances at parent club Newcastle set to be limited. (Wales Online)

2. Rhodes on the move

Jordan Rhodes could be heading back to his former club Huddersfield after Sheffield Wednesday's relegation. (Daily Mail)

3. Managerial merrygo-round

Former PNE, Luton and Bournemouth midfielder Stephen Robinson is the new favourite for the Doncaster manager's job. (Sky)

4. Mo's on the list

Transfer-listed Peterborough United striker Mo Eisa is interesting Huddersfield as well as clubs in League One. (Peterborough Telegraph)

