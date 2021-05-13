Championship transfer talk: Sheffield Wednesday striker could be on the move, former PNE midfielder favourite for manager's job
The Championship play-offs start next week but for the clubs not involved their planning for next season is already underway.
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 10:20 am
Updated
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 10:23 am
Preston North End's planning has started, with head coach Frankie McAvoy confirming recruitment would be headed-up by Peter Ridsdale.
Here is a round-up of the latest Championship transfer talk and gossip.
Page 1 of 3