All the transfer talk and rumours from the Championship

Championship transfer talk round-up: Preston North End make fourth summer signing and Blackburn eye former PNE loan winger

Preston North End landed Matthew Olosunde ahead of the start of pre-season training, completing his Bosman deal on Wednesday night.

By Dave Seddon
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 10:30 am
Updated Thursday, 1st July 2021, 10:46 am

He's the fourth signing of the summer at Deepdale, joining Liam Lindsay, Sepp van den Berg and Izzy Brown.

With clubs now back in training, more deals are getting done in the Championship, with the emphasis more on Bosmans and loans.

On the managerial front, Fulham look set to fill their vacancy by appointing Marco Silva, while Slaviša Jokanović started work as Sheffield United boss today after his appointment last month.

Here is a round-up of the latest transfer talk and rumours in the Championship.

1. West Brom interested in former Brentford frontman

West Bromwich Albion have entered the race for Emiliano Marcondes who has been released by Brentford. Barnsley are also keen. (Daily Express)

Photo: Press Association

Buy photo

2. Bournemouth eye St Johnstone swoop

Bournemouth have been linked with ST Johnstone skipper Jason Kerr. (The Sun)

Photo: Press Association

Buy photo

3. Watford man in demand

Watford striker Stipe Perica is attracting interest from the Championship, with Barnsley one of the clubs reportedly interested. (The Athletic)

Photo: Press Association

Buy photo

4. Silva set for the Craven Cottage hotseat

Former Everton manager Marco Silva is set to become the new Fulham boss. (Sky Sports)

Photo: Press Association

Buy photo
BlackburnSlavisa Jokanovic
Next Page
Page 1 of 3