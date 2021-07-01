Championship transfer talk round-up: Preston North End make fourth summer signing and Blackburn eye former PNE loan winger

He's the fourth signing of the summer at Deepdale, joining Liam Lindsay, Sepp van den Berg and Izzy Brown.

With clubs now back in training, more deals are getting done in the Championship, with the emphasis more on Bosmans and loans.

On the managerial front, Fulham look set to fill their vacancy by appointing Marco Silva, while Slaviša Jokanović started work as Sheffield United boss today after his appointment last month.

Here is a round-up of the latest transfer talk and rumours in the Championship.

1. West Brom interested in former Brentford frontman West Bromwich Albion have entered the race for Emiliano Marcondes who has been released by Brentford. Barnsley are also keen. (Daily Express)

2. Bournemouth eye St Johnstone swoop Bournemouth have been linked with ST Johnstone skipper Jason Kerr. (The Sun)

3. Watford man in demand Watford striker Stipe Perica is attracting interest from the Championship, with Barnsley one of the clubs reportedly interested. (The Athletic)

4. Silva set for the Craven Cottage hotseat Former Everton manager Marco Silva is set to become the new Fulham boss. (Sky Sports)