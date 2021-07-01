Championship transfer talk round-up: Preston North End make fourth summer signing and Blackburn eye former PNE loan winger
Preston North End landed Matthew Olosunde ahead of the start of pre-season training, completing his Bosman deal on Wednesday night.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 10:30 am
Updated
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 10:46 am
He's the fourth signing of the summer at Deepdale, joining Liam Lindsay, Sepp van den Berg and Izzy Brown.
With clubs now back in training, more deals are getting done in the Championship, with the emphasis more on Bosmans and loans.
On the managerial front, Fulham look set to fill their vacancy by appointing Marco Silva, while Slaviša Jokanović started work as Sheffield United boss today after his appointment last month.
Here is a round-up of the latest transfer talk and rumours in the Championship.
Page 1 of 3