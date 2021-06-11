Championship transfer talk: Preston North End striker close to move, Stoke defender on Burnley's radar, Bristol City eye ex-PNE loanee

Preston North End landed Liam Lindsay during the week and hope to add Sepp van den Berg and Daniel Iversen soon.

They've also spoken to Matthew Olosunde who has left Rotherham, although they have another right-back target.

On the managerial front, ex-PNE boss Alex Neil is one of the names in the frame for the West Bromwich Albion job.

Here is a round-up of all the Championship talk and gossip.

1. Swansea ready to swwop Wigan striker Kyle Joseph has had a medical at Swansea ahead of a move to the Liberty Stadium. (Football Insider) Photo: Press Association

2. Former PNE boss linked with West Bromwich Albion Ex-Preston manager Alex Neil has been linked with the West Bromwich Albion job, as has ex-Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes. (Various) Photo: Camerasport

3. Stoke defender attracting interest from Burnley Burnley are ready to bid £12m for Stoke City central defender Nathan Collins. (Burnley Express) Photo: Press association

4. Bluebirds want to land Giles Cardiff City are chasing Wolves midfielder Ryan Giles who spent last season on loan at Rotherham United. (Football Insider) Photo: Camerasport