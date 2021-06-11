All the gossip from the Championship

Championship transfer talk: Preston North End striker close to move, Stoke defender on Burnley's radar, Bristol City eye ex-PNE loanee

With the summer transfer window now open, clubs and agents are starting to get busy arranging deals.

Preston North End landed Liam Lindsay during the week and hope to add Sepp van den Berg and Daniel Iversen soon.

They've also spoken to Matthew Olosunde who has left Rotherham, although they have another right-back target.

On the managerial front, ex-PNE boss Alex Neil is one of the names in the frame for the West Bromwich Albion job.

Here is a round-up of all the Championship talk and gossip.

1. Swansea ready to swwop

Wigan striker Kyle Joseph has had a medical at Swansea ahead of a move to the Liberty Stadium. (Football Insider)

2. Former PNE boss linked with West Bromwich Albion

Ex-Preston manager Alex Neil has been linked with the West Bromwich Albion job, as has ex-Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes. (Various)

3. Stoke defender attracting interest from Burnley

Burnley are ready to bid £12m for Stoke City central defender Nathan Collins. (Burnley Express)

4. Bluebirds want to land Giles

Cardiff City are chasing Wolves midfielder Ryan Giles who spent last season on loan at Rotherham United. (Football Insider)

