Championship transfer talk: Preston North End striker close to move, Stoke defender on Burnley's radar, Bristol City eye ex-PNE loanee
With the summer transfer window now open, clubs and agents are starting to get busy arranging deals.
Friday, 11th June 2021, 10:53 am
Updated
Friday, 11th June 2021, 11:12 am
Preston North End landed Liam Lindsay during the week and hope to add Sepp van den Berg and Daniel Iversen soon.
They've also spoken to Matthew Olosunde who has left Rotherham, although they have another right-back target.
On the managerial front, ex-PNE boss Alex Neil is one of the names in the frame for the West Bromwich Albion job.
Here is a round-up of all the Championship talk and gossip.
