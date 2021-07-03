Championship transfer talk: Preston North End rivals making moves in the transfer market

Preston North End have been busy in the transfer market by getting four deals done early.
Their rivals in the Championship are looking to strengthen their squads, with a number of clubs looking to cherry-pick from the squads of the relegated teams from last season.
1. Dion Charles
Nottingham Forest are in a two-way battle with Brentford to sign Accrington star Dion Charles.A fee of over £1 million would prove tempting to the League One outfit.
2. Taiwo Awoniyi
West Brom are one of many clubs that have approached Liverpool with an enquiry about forward Taiwo Awoniyi.The Baggies and fellow Championship side Stoke City have registered their interest in taking the Nigerian from Anfield.
3. Uche Ikpeazu
Uche Ikpeazu is said to be closing in on a £1m move to Championship rivals Middlesbrough.The Reds had reportedly been eyeing up the Wycombe Wanderers striker.
4. Dennis Adeniran
Released Everton man Dennis Adeniran, who spent last season on loan at Wycombe, is being eyed by all of Blackpool, Hull City, Luton Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland