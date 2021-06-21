Championship transfer talk: Preston North End land Liverpool defender, Luton and Hull eye Morecambe's Wembley hero
Championship clubs are getting busy in the transfer market with the return to pre-season training nearing.
Preston North End are ready to do more business this week, with Sepp van den Berg close to a return on loan from Liverpool.
The Lilywhites are also close to securing a couple of Bosman signings.
Championship clubs Luton and Hull are reportedly eyeing Morecambe frontman Mendes Gomes who fired the Shrimps to promotion from League Two.
Morecambe recently took up the option of an extra year on his contract, so they can ask for a fee.
Here is a round-up of all the transfer talk and rumours from the Championship.
