Championship transfer talk: Preston North End land Liverpool defender, Luton and Hull eye Morecambe's Wembley hero

Preston North End are ready to do more business this week, with Sepp van den Berg close to a return on loan from Liverpool.

The Lilywhites are also close to securing a couple of Bosman signings.

Championship clubs Luton and Hull are reportedly eyeing Morecambe frontman Mendes Gomes who fired the Shrimps to promotion from League Two.

Morecambe recently took up the option of an extra year on his contract, so they can ask for a fee.

Here is a round-up of all the transfer talk and rumours from the Championship.

1. Championship duo eye Morecambe man Luton and Hull have been linked with a move for Mendes Gomes who scored Morecambe's winner in the play-off final at Wembley. (The Sun) Photo: Press Association Buy photo

2. Blues eye winger Birmingham want to sign Gillingham winger Jordan Graham. (Birmingham Mail) Photo: Camerasport Buy photo

3. Blackpool look at Leeds youngster Blackpool want to sign Leedsa United centre-half Oliver Casey. (Yorkshire Evening Post) Photo: Camerasport Buy photo

4. Barnsley boss could join Baggies Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael is the odds-on favourite to become the next West Bromwich Albion boss. (Sky Bet) Photo: Press Association Buy photo