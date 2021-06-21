All the transfer talk and gossip from the Championship

Championship transfer talk: Preston North End land Liverpool defender, Luton and Hull eye Morecambe's Wembley hero

Championship clubs are getting busy in the transfer market with the return to pre-season training nearing.

By Dave Seddon
Monday, 21st June 2021, 9:51 am
Updated Monday, 21st June 2021, 10:10 am

Preston North End are ready to do more business this week, with Sepp van den Berg close to a return on loan from Liverpool.

The Lilywhites are also close to securing a couple of Bosman signings.

Championship clubs Luton and Hull are reportedly eyeing Morecambe frontman Mendes Gomes who fired the Shrimps to promotion from League Two.

Morecambe recently took up the option of an extra year on his contract, so they can ask for a fee.

Here is a round-up of all the transfer talk and rumours from the Championship.

1. Championship duo eye Morecambe man

Luton and Hull have been linked with a move for Mendes Gomes who scored Morecambe's winner in the play-off final at Wembley. (The Sun)

2. Blues eye winger

Birmingham want to sign Gillingham winger Jordan Graham. (Birmingham Mail)

3. Blackpool look at Leeds youngster

Blackpool want to sign Leedsa United centre-half Oliver Casey. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

4. Barnsley boss could join Baggies

Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael is the odds-on favourite to become the next West Bromwich Albion boss. (Sky Bet)

