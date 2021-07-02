All the Championship transfer talk and gossip

Championship transfer talk: Preston keeper attracting interest, Millwall chase Middlesbrough midfielder

The Championship transfer market is getting busy with clubs now back in training.

By Dave Seddon
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 10:37 am

Preston North End have completed four incoming deals and want a striker - but are prepared to wait for the right player.

There need to be outgoings too because of the squad size, with goalkeeper Connor Ripley attracting interest.

Here is a round-up of the latest Championship transfer talk and rumours.

1. Middlesbrough midfielder to join Millwall

Middlesbrough midfielder George Saville is set to re-join Millwall after three seasons on Teesside. (Teesside Live)

2. Former Blades goalkeeper wanted

Coventry are expected to sign goalkeeper Simon Moore after his release by Sheffield United. (Football League World)

3. Striker back at Posh

Jack Marriott has re-joined Peterborough after leaving Derby. (Peterborough Telegraph)

4. Middlesbrough midfielder not tempted by dropping down

Middlesbrough's Lewis Wing is unlikely to join Rotherham again after being on loan with the Millers last season. (The 72)

