Championship transfer talk: Preston keeper attracting interest, Millwall chase Middlesbrough midfielder
The Championship transfer market is getting busy with clubs now back in training.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 10:37 am
Preston North End have completed four incoming deals and want a striker - but are prepared to wait for the right player.
There need to be outgoings too because of the squad size, with goalkeeper Connor Ripley attracting interest.
Here is a round-up of the latest Championship transfer talk and rumours.
