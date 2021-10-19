Preston North End will host Coventry City on Wednesday following the weekend's 0-0 stalemate against Derby County.

The Lilywhites have lost only one of their last nine Championship matches but will be hoping to pick up a win tomorrow night after drawing half of their fixtures this season – the joint highest in the league.

Preston currently sit 18th on 12 points and if they can take three points from high-flying Coventry then they can potentially move up to 12th place.

If Frankie McAvoy’s side can begin to turn some of their draws into victories then their season will be looking a lot brighter and top scorer Emil Riis Jakobsen could play a key role in their turnaround.

Wednesday's match could also see the return of Sean Maguire and Ali McCann to the fold.

Here are today’s Championship rumours...

1. Sheffield United boss reveals stance on struggling striker's future Slavisa Jokanovic has admitted he isn't intending on loaning out Rhian Brewster during the January window despite the former Liverpool striker's lack of goals and game time.Brewster has scored one goal in eight appearances this season. (The Star) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. Cardiff City star's off-field decision could engineer transfer Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore has changed his agent which has reportedly edged him closer to a move away in the January window. The former Barnsley forward was linked with a move to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers over the summer. (Football League World) Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

3. Ex-West Brom midfielder rules out Baggies move for Premier League star Pundit and former West Brom star Carlton Palmer has ruled out the Baggies' chances of signing Chelsea's Trevoh Chaloban in January. The club held positive talks with the current European champions over the summer, however the defender has since enjoyed an impressive start to the season in the Premier League. (This is Futbol) Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

4. League One striker in contract stand-off amid Nottingham Forest interest Accrington Stanley's Dion Charles reportedly remains in a contract stand-off and faces being completely exiled from the club. The striker was linked with Premier League side Brentford and Championship club Nottingham Forest over the summer. (Football League World) Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales