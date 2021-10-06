Championship transfer rumours: Preston North End's division rivals set to cash in on key player in January, Stoke City youngster being targeted by Manchester City

Last year, Sheffield United were reportedly targeting a Uruguayan star for a £13.5m transfer and that player is now on the radar of a number of top sides including Manchester United and Manchester City.

Blackpool are bracing themselves for a number of January bids from fellow Championship sides for their star striker while Swansea City are prepared to lose one of the key players in January – cashing in before the player’s contract expires in the summer.

Reports also suggest that the Swans could be about to strike a deal with Manchester City that would see young players lined up for loan moves to the Liberty Stadium as part of a partnership between the two clubs.

Meanwhile, Derby County have revealed their stance on player sales in the January transfer window amid speculation they will have to sell a number of important players while Peterborough United look set to ignore the opportunity to bolster their squad before the next window opens.

A former Coventry City striker looks set to be moving north of the border but League 1 side Rotherham United have also looked into adding the player while a Stoke City youngster is attracting Premier League interest.

Southampton are preparing a January bid for one of Fulham’s brightest young talents, who has impressed at Craven Cottage already, and a former England International who represented a number of current Championship clubs has identified the key area of the park where Middlesbrough need to strengthen.

Here are Wednesday’s Championship transfer rumours:

1. Southampton preparing January swoop for Carvalho Southampton are looking at a January deal for Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho who has made a mark in the first team at Craven Cottage this season (TeamTalk) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

2. Grimes could leave Swansea before contract expires Swansea City are likely to look at selling captain Matt Grimes in January to avoid losing out on a transfer fee with the midfielder's contract expiring at the end of the season (Swansea Independent) Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

3. Manchester City considering partnership with Swans Manchester City are considering a partnership with Swansea City which would see the Premier League side send their young players on loan to the Swans in the future, City are said to be admirers of the Welsh club’s philosophy (FLW exclusive) Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

4. Biamou set to sign with Dundee United Former Coventry City striker Maxime Biamou has agreed a deal to join Scottish Side Dundee United. The Frenchman was also looked at by League 1 side Rotherham United (The 72) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales