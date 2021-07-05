Championship transfer rumours: Former PNE man could move to Arsenal and Burnley face battle for West Brom full back

Here are the latest Championship rumours...
1. Yorkshire clubs chase double winner
Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley are amongst a number of clubs to be linked with St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart. The ex-Celtic man was part of a cup-double winning campaign last season under Callum Davidson. (Scottish Sun) Photo: Ian MacNicol
2. Billing being linked with Premier League newboys
Philip Billing is attracting the attention of newly promoted Norwich City, with an offer of around £10m reportedly on the cards. With another season in the Championship ahead of them, Bournemouth may be willing to let players move on. (Football League World) Photo: Pool
3. Blackpool face competition to bring loanee back
Blackpool look set to have competition from Huddersfield Town for the signature of Nottingham Forest defender Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel. He made 27 league appearance for the Seasiders last season as the won promotion at Wembley. (The Sun) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
4. Johnstone over Ramsdale for the Gunners?
Arsenal could be set to target former PNE goalkeeper Sam Johnstone from West Bromwich Albion rather than Bournemouth's Aaron Ramsdale. Johnstone would be a cheaper option that the Cherries man, both are currently at Euro 2020. (Daily Star) Photo: Catherine Ivill