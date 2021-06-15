Championship transfer round up: Preston North End striker does transfer U-turn, Newcastle midfielder linked with Bournemouth

Although the football focus is on the Euros, work is going on behind the scenes at domestic level to prepare for the 2021/22 season.

Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley is a man in demand, with him now set for a move to Charlton after he looked destined to join Portsmouth.

That move would land PNE a transfer fee and create room on the wage bill.

Here is the latest transfer talk from the Championship.

1. Bristol City set to hang on to striker Bristol City look likely to secure Andi Weimann on a new contract amid interest from Stoke City. (Bristol Post)

2. Forest defender interesting Burnley Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall is on Burnley's radar. (Nottingham Post)

3. Huddersfield midfielder could move to Portugal Huddersfield midfielder Pipa has been linked with a move to Sporting CP in Portugal. (Football League World)

4. Blues want to keep Halilovic Birmingham want to keep Alen Halilovic after his short-term deal ends. (Birmingham Mail)