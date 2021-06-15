Championship transfer round up: Preston North End striker does transfer U-turn, Newcastle midfielder linked with Bournemouth
The Championship is awash with transfer talk and rumours at the moment with the return to pre-season on the horizon.
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 10:55 am
Although the football focus is on the Euros, work is going on behind the scenes at domestic level to prepare for the 2021/22 season.
Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley is a man in demand, with him now set for a move to Charlton after he looked destined to join Portsmouth.
That move would land PNE a transfer fee and create room on the wage bill.
Here is the latest transfer talk from the Championship.
