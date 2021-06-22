Championship transfer round-up: More deals to come at Preston North End, Millwall bid for striker

That is two deals done by the Lilywhites with more to follow ahead of the return to pre-season training on July 1.

The transfer window is yet to spring fully into life in the Championship, with more talk than deals in general but that should change in the next couple of weeks.

Here is a round-up of all the transfer talk and rumours in the Championship.

1. Millwall make bid for Owls striker Millwall have had a bid turned down for Josh Windass by Sheffield Wednesday. (Sheffield Star) Photo: Camerasport Buy photo

2. Bristol City look at former Leicester man Former Leicester midfielder Andy King is training with Bristol City as he tries to earn a contract at Ashton Gate. (Bristol Post) Photo: Press Association Buy photo

3. Boro cool interest in Forest striker Middlesbrough are unlikely to make a loam move for Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor after being among a host of clubs linked. (Teesside Live) Photo: Camerasport Buy photo

4. Luton linked with Wolves defender Luton are the latest club to be linked with Wolves right-back Dion Sanderson who was on loan at Sunderland last season. (Daily Mail) Photo: Frank Reid Buy photo