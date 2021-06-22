Championship transfer round-up: More deals to come at Preston North End, Millwall bid for striker
Preston North End continued their summer recruitment by bringing Sepp van den Berg back to Deepdale from Liverpool.
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 9:54 am
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 10:10 am
That is two deals done by the Lilywhites with more to follow ahead of the return to pre-season training on July 1.
The transfer window is yet to spring fully into life in the Championship, with more talk than deals in general but that should change in the next couple of weeks.
Here is a round-up of all the transfer talk and rumours in the Championship.
