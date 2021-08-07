Championship transfer round-up as the new EFL season gets ready for kick-off

Activity in the Championship has been modest compared to most windows, although the deadline for business isn't until August 31.
Here is a round-up of the latest transfer talk and activity in the second tier.
1. Baggies midfielder wanted by Stoke
West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers is a transfer target for Stoke City. (Stoke Sentinal)
Photo: Press Association
2. Rams sign trio
Former Huddersfield defender Richard Stearman has signed for Derby after a trial. The Rams have also signed defender Curtis Davies and keeper Ryan Allsop. (Derby official website)
Photo: Camerasport
3. Boro set to sign goalkeeper
Middlesbrough have agreed terms with former Brentford goalkeeper Luke Daniels. (Football Insider)
Photo: Camerasport
4. Tigers get their man
Hull City have signed Matthew Smith on loan from Manchester City. He was on loan at Doncaster last season. (Various)
Photo: Press Association