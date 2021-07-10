Championship transfer news: Preston North End's Lancashire rivals given boost in attempts to sign Liverpool ace

The Ewood Park club, who had Harvey Elliott on loan from the Merseysiders last season, are reportedly keen to sign Clarkson on a temporary basis for the coming campaign.

Now it seems as though Rovers’ chances of completing a deal for the midfielder, have increased.

According to reports, Liverpool are willing to let Clarkson leave the club on loan for next season, in order to give him the chance to experience regular first-team football. (FootballLeagueWorld)

Championship transfer news

The coast is clear for Swansea City and Stoke City to fight it out for the signature of in-demand St Johnstone midfielder Ali McCann

Hull City were also believed to be keen but are out of the running after being handed a transfer embargo.

They can no longer pay transfer fees for players and have to stick to loans and free agents. (various)

Sheffield Wednesday are in talks to sign Queens Park Rangers winger Olamide Shodipo on loan.

A new winger has been high on Darren Moore's priority list for some time and the Owls chief is a big admirer of Shodipo.

The 24-year-old impressed on loan at Oxford United last season. (SheffieldLive)

Coventry City are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign former Wolves ace Bright Enobakhare.

The 23-year-old is a free agent following his release from Indian outfit East Bengal.