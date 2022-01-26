Championship transfer news: PNE's rivals look to strengthen with Blackpool and Bournemouth eyeing deals

Take a look at today's biggest stories from the Championship, as the January transfer window speculation and build-up to this weekend's action continues:

1. Forest pursue Hammers starlet

Nottingham Forest are said to have taken an interest in West Ham United starlet Emmanuel Longelo. The left-back is yet to play a Premier League game for the Hammers, but featured in a Europa League clash against Dinamo Zagreb earlier this season. (Evening Standard)

2. Seasiders target Kirk

Derby County could be set to lose another key player this month, with Bournemouth said to be closing in on their captain Tom Lawrence. The Rams have already parted company with Phil Jagielka, Graeme Shinnie and Dylan Williams in January so far. (Mirror)

3. Terriers linked with ex-Chelsea stopper

Blackpool are said to be closing in on a loan deal to land Charlton Athletic winger Charlie Kirk. The ex-Crewe Alexandra star joined the Addicks for around £500k last summer, after a dazzling 2020/21 campaign. (Football League World)

4. Interest in Masterson grows

Bournemouth are said to be readying a move for Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore. The Wales international had a hefty £10m last summer, which put off Wolves, but he's likely to be available for a more reasonable fee this month. (Wales Online)

5. Cherries want cut-price Moore

QPR have beaten Sheffield United to the signing of Wolves defender Dion Sanderson on loan. The towering centre-back spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Birmingham City, where he made 15 Championship appearances. (Club website)

6. Salford keeping tabs on Vale

Middlesbrough are believed to be eyeing a move for Republic of Ireland ace Jeff Hendrick, who could be allowed to leave Newcastle United on loan this month. The ex-Derby County and Burnley ace is currently is currently struggling for game time at St James' Park. (The Sun)

7. QPR win race for Sanderson

Huddersfield Town are said to have opened talks with ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman. The 28-year-old has spent the majority of his career on loan, and is now set to leave MLS side LAFC after a short spell in the states. He spent last season with Rotherham United. (Football Insider)

8. Blades keen on Reds duo

Sheffield United look set to up their efforts to sign a new centre-back, and Liverpool duo Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips are both said to be of interest. The Blades signed goalkeeper Adam Davies from Stoke City yesterday afternoon. (Daily Mail)

9. Boro could land Hendrick

A host of League One sides are said to have taken an interest in QPR defender Conor Masterson, including Sheffield Wednesday and Fleetwood Town. The 23-year-old former Liverpool starlet looks highly likely to leave on loan before the window closes next week. (West London Sport)

10. Cherries want Derby skipper