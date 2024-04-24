Preston North End’s Milutin Osmajic competing with Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi

Preston North End’s next opponents Leicester City could seal promotion to the Premier League, with victory at Deepdale.

The Foxes looked set to have promotion wrapped up well before the final two games, but form over the last couple of months has led to a three-horse promotion race. However, Enzo Maresca’s side have won four of their last six games - to move within touching distance of a return to the top flight. At the time of writing, Leicester are top of the league - with 94 points from 44 games.

Leeds United are second, on 90 points, with Ipswich Town one point worse off - having played one game fewer. Maresca’s men now know that one win, in either of their last two matches against PNE or Blackburn, will be enough. Leicester destroyed Southampton, 5-0 at home, on Tuesday evening. Abdul Fatawu scored a hat-trick, while Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi netted.

North End host the Foxes on Monday night, live on Sky Sports - for the third time in a row. But, Leicester could well arrive at Deepdale already promoted, should Leeds fall to defeat at QPR in the Friday night game. The Rs beat North End 1-0 last weekend and look as good as safe, but boss Marti Cifuentes was keen to stress post-match that the job is not done yet.

As for Ryan Lowe’s side, they have dropped to 10th after three consecutive defeats - but remain level on points with ninth placed Middlesbrough and eighth placed Coventry City. The Sky Blues, though, have only played 42 games.