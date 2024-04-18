'Dirtiest' Championship teams table as Preston North End, Stoke City, Millwall and rivals compared - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday lead the way in the 2023/24 fair play Championship table

By George Hodgson
Published 18th Apr 2024, 18:00 BST

Tackles fly in week in, week out in the Championship... but how does the fair play table in the division look - with just three games left to play?

Using figures from Transfermarkt, we take a look here...

Yellows: 95 Second Yellows: 2 Reds: 3

1. Sheffield Wednesday (116 points)

Yellows: 95 Second Yellows: 2 Reds: 3

Photo Sales
Yellows: 100 Second Yellows: 3 Reds: 0

2. Stoke City (109 points)

Yellows: 100 Second Yellows: 3 Reds: 0

Photo Sales
Yellows: 85 Second Yellows: 2 Reds: 3

3. Blackburn Rovers (106 points)

Yellows: 85 Second Yellows: 2 Reds: 3

Photo Sales
Yellows: 91 Second Yellows: 1 Reds: 2

4. Southampton (104 points)

Yellows: 91 Second Yellows: 1 Reds: 2

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:MillwallStoke City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.