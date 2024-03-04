Preston North End and Hull City could not be separated as the two sides played to a goalless draw at Deepdale in the EFL Championship.

The two sides, who are in direct competition for a play-off spot, played to an entertaining affair but cancelled each other out. North End kept themselves unbeaten for the sixth competitive game. Hull remained sixth with the stalemate, but are still only three points above PNE in the league standings - though they do possess a vastly superior goal difference.

A double round of fixtures this week does represent an opportunity to break in to the top six for PNE, should results go in their favour. Elsewhere in the division, West Brom extended their lead over the chasing pack with a 2-1 victory over Coventry City on Friday night.

Automatic promotion chasing Leeds United were held by Huddersfield Town in the early kick-off on Sky Sports and Cardiff City defeated Bristol City in the Severnside Derby. The game of the week surely came at St Andrew's - where Southampton beat Birmingham City 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller.

Norwich City continued their hunt for a play-off spot by beating Sunderland 1-0, whilst Steven Schumacher saw Stoke City win 2-0 against Middlesbrough - which saw him fight another day amid talk of his job being at risk. QPR stunned runaway league leaders Leicester City with a 2-1 away win - and Millwall put more pressure on Valérien Ismaël by beating his Watford side 1-0.