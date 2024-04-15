Preston North End's bid for a Championship play-off spot took a massive hit as they were defeated by Norwich City at Deepdale on the weekend.

Gabriel Sara netted in the 86th minute to give the Canaries the victory. It saw them create an eight-point lead over Preston with the Lilywhites having just 12 points left to play for.

Ryan Lowe's side play their game in hand against Southampton at St Mary's on Tuesday night but even then it might be too much of an ask to get in to the top six given Norwich's form. The Saints themselves are all but consigned to the play-offs unless some late drama happens involving Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Leeds United.

Back to the action on the weekend, the round of fixtures began on Friday when Leicester suffered a second defeat of the week, losing to Plymouth Argyle.

Leeds lost at lunch time to North End's Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers. Birmingham City like Blackburn still involved in a relegation battle claimed a much needed win over play-off chasing Coventry City. Huddersfield Town drew 1-1 with Bristol City and that was the same scoreline in the games between Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough as well as Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City.

Hull City thrashed QPR 3-0 at the MKM Stadium whilst there was a 3-1 win for Millwall over Cardiff City. Preston's opponents Southampton won 3-2 against Watford, Swansea City defeated already relegated Rotherham United and then Sunderland beat West Brom 1-0.

Despite Preston North End's defeat at the weekend, one of their players managed to earn their place in the unofficial team of the week. WhoScored, who are an official stats provider to the EFL, help choose the weekly, monthly and seasonal awards with their performance metrics.

The EFL's team might slightly differ by showing a different formation or slightly different personnel but most of the players will be the same. In a traditional 4-4-2 formation, based on the best performing players from the weekend via WhoScored, here's your Championship team of the week.