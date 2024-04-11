Two Preston North End players have made the latest Championship Team of the Week, following a full round of midweek fixtures.
Of course, hat trick hero, Milutin Osmajic, is included after his heroics against Huddersfield Town - whom PNE beat 4-1 on Tuesday night. The Lilywhites needed to win to stay in the play-off race, and summer signing Osmajic netted three late goals, in the space of seven minutes.
See which other member of the North End squad joins him in the TOTW, below!
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.