Two Preston North End players have made the latest Championship Team of the Week, following a full round of midweek fixtures.

Of course, hat trick hero, Milutin Osmajic, is included after his heroics against Huddersfield Town - whom PNE beat 4-1 on Tuesday night. The Lilywhites needed to win to stay in the play-off race, and summer signing Osmajic netted three late goals, in the space of seven minutes.