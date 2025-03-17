Preston North End defender Ryan Porteous is in the Championship Team of the Week after scoring his first goal for the club.

The Scotland international slotted home the opening goal as PNE beat Portsmouth 2-1 last Saturday. Preston signed the Watford man on loan last month and he has made eight appearances for Paul Heckingbottom’s side since.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Coventry City returned to winning ways and maintained their play-off push under Frank Lampard - the Sky Blues swept Sunderland aside, 3-0, at home. Derby County picked up another huge victory as they took all three points at Plymouth Argyle.

Bristol City are also represented in the TOTW after beating Norwich City last Friday night. Liam Manning’s men are now outside of the top six only on goal difference. Millwall dealt a big blow to Stoke City with their last gasp goal at The Den, to edge the Potters 1-0 in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Here’s the Championship TOTW in full, powered by WhoScored.com rankings!.

GK: Mark Travers (Middlesbrough) - 8.0 The goalkeeper made a number of fine stops to earn Boro a point during their goalless draw against Luton Town.

RB: Isaac Price (West Brom) - 8.2 Price scored West Brom's goal as Tony Mowbray's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Hull City.

CB: Matt Clarke (Derby County) - 8.2 The centre-back was among Derby's best performers as John Eustace's side claimed a crucial 3-2 win against relegation rivals Plymouth Argyle.