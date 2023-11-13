Preston North End captain Alan Browne is in the Championship Team of the Week, following his excellent performance in Friday's win at Blackburn Rovers.

Browne opened the scoring for PNE in the first Lancashire derby of the season, with Ryan Lowe's men winning 1-2 at Ewood Park thanks to Liam Lindsay's 90th minute header. Browne continued his strong recent form, with another captain's display in the derby.

The Irishman broke the deadlock on 35 minutes, with an emphatically taken left footed strike into the roof of Blackburn's net. Latching on to an inch-perfect, lofted pass from Brad Potts, Browne brought the ball down beautifully with the outside of his right foot and slammed home with the other.

And in the closing stages he picked out Ben Whiteman, whose delicate cross found match winner Lindsay. Ched Evans, Brad Potts and others were impressive on the night too, but Browne was the exceptional man in yellow. The Team of the Week - powered by WhoScored.Com's rankings - also featured stars from Middlesbrough, Watford, Cardiff City and Millwall.

Browne, though, scored the highest of all 11 players with the EFL commenting: 'The Championship player of the week this week is Preston's Alan Browne after a standout display in the Lilywhites' 2-1 win at rivals Blackburn. The 28-year-old netted the opening goal at Ewood Park with his only shot of the game and he also drove Preston forward from deep well, having completed three dribbles. Browne also made six tackles, three clearances and two interceptions on his way to a WhoScored.com rating of 8.88.'