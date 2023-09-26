The Championship Team of the Week has been revealed - and there’s representation from Preston North End.

Preston North End lost top spot of the Championship as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Rotherham United at the NewYork Stadium.

Former Lilywhites striker Jordan Hugill scored against his former club, but fortunately Liam Lindsay got Ryan Lowe’s men back on level terms. The 1-1 draw in Yorkshire saw them drop two places to third but nevertheless it’s still been a good start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Several Preston players have made a good account of themselves over the last few weeks - and the names on the lips of many neutral fans right now are Liam Millar and Milutin Osmajic who joined on deadline day. Neither however could get on the score sheet, despite the former going down under the challenge in the box, but not earning a penalty.

Away from Preston, there was some shock results including Plymouth Argyle thrashing Norwich City 6-2 at Home Park. The Pilgrims suffered a narrow defeat at Deepdale a few weeks back but Steven Schumacher picked his side up from back-to-back defeats to win in convincing fashion.

Cardiff City’s late win over Sunderland meanwhile at the Stadium of Light was another highlight as Mark McGuinness scored in the last five minutes of regulation time.

In the last match of the weekend’s fixtures, Huddersfield Town rescued a point against Coventry City, drawing 1-1 in their first game since Darren Moore succeeded veteran Neil Warnock.

With that in mind, flick through the pages to see the 11 players who earned the best WhoScored ratings in their respective positions from of Friday, September 22 to Monday, September 25.

