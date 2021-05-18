Action from Barnsley's play-off clash with Swansea at Oakwell on Monday night

Championship talk: Striker linked with Preston North End set to join Cardiff, Birmingham release 13, Luton eye winger return

The summer transfer market is coming to life with Bosmans and loans set to feature heavily.

By Dave Seddon
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 1:56 pm
Updated Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 2:16 pm

Preston North End are planning for the new season, with Peter Ridsdale telling the Lancashire Post that talks over targets have been had with head coach Frankie McAvoy.

The Championship saw the first legs of the play-off semi-finals played on Monday night, with Bournemouth beating Brentford 1-0 and Swansea winning by the same scoreline at Barnsley.

The second legs are being played on Saturday.

1. Wales move for striker in the offing

Luton Town striker James Collins, who scored a hat-trick against Preston last December and was recently linked with them, is set to join Cardiff City on a free transfer this summer. (Northern Echo)

Photo: Camerasport

Buy photo

2. Middlesbrough eye Rotherham front man

Rotherham striker Michael Smith is being eyed by Middlesbrough as Neil Warnock looks to bolster the Boro attack. (Teesside Live)

Photo: Camerasport

Buy photo

3. Birmingham release 13 players

Birmingham City have released 13 players from the first-team squad at the end of their contracts, including midfielder Dan Crowley. (BBC Sport)

Photo: Camerasport

Buy photo

4. Forest chase Boro striker

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom who is being allowed to leave the Riverside Stadium. (Nottingham Post)

Photo: Press Association

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 2