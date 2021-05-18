Championship talk: Striker linked with Preston North End set to join Cardiff, Birmingham release 13, Luton eye winger return
The summer transfer market is coming to life with Bosmans and loans set to feature heavily.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 1:56 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 2:16 pm
Preston North End are planning for the new season, with Peter Ridsdale telling the Lancashire Post that talks over targets have been had with head coach Frankie McAvoy.
The Championship saw the first legs of the play-off semi-finals played on Monday night, with Bournemouth beating Brentford 1-0 and Swansea winning by the same scoreline at Barnsley.
The second legs are being played on Saturday.
Page 1 of 2