The Lilywhites are on their travels for a second game in a row as they look to issue a response following a defeat to Oxford United before the international break. Emil Riis opened the scoring inside the third minute but Mark Harris pulled a goal back before Tyler Goodrham put the hosts in front and then U's made the most of Liam Lindsay's dismissal by going two in front through Greg Leigh.

Paul Heckingbottom has had a few weeks now to get us methods across to the players. His only signing of the summer transfer window was Josh Bowler who arrived from Nottingham Forest on the final day.

Since replacing Ryan Lowe, Heckingbottom has overseen two wins and a defeat. Will Keane netted in a 1-0 win against Luton Town and then a few days later, the team ran riot against Harrogate Town with Milutin Osmajic scoring a hat-trick, alongside a brace from Sam Greenwood.

As the Championship draws closer to returning following the international break, our friends at the Sunderland Echo have produced a Championship table based on every team's average expected goals. North End interestingly are bottom, with an xG of just 0.89, which is 0.11 behind nearest placed Swansea City.

Matches aren't won on paper, and ultimately North End have only had two games so far under Heckingbottom, and he promised at his unveiling that he would entertain supporters. PNE against of 1.05 from the 10 shots they attempted against Oxford United.