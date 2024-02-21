4 . Norwich City - 8th

Not many people would've believed you, if you'd said Norwich and PNE would be in the play-off race after their goalless draw in early December. It was a forgettable game of football, but - in hindsight - perhaps provided a platform for both clubs to kick on. Norwich's form in 2024 is right up there, with it 17 points from the last eight games and their only defeat a narrow one - away to Leeds United. However, if Norwich are to maintain their top six push, they will have to do it without talisman and top scorer Jonathan Rowe - who is out for a couple of months with a hamstring injury. In his absence, though, Josh Sargent is back fit and firing in front of goal. And there is a lot to like about Norwich's midfield, with Gabriel Sara and Borja Sainz both capable of popping up with moments of magic.