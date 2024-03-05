Alex Neil

Former Preston North End boss Alex Neil sees Norwich City as strong contenders to finish in the play-offs this season.

It's tight amongst the top six chasing pack, with Hull City currently occupying the final play-off spot. Norwich are seventh, with PNE eighth and Coventry City ninth. The Sky Blues are on 51 points at the time of writing, with fifth placed West Brom on 59 points.

The top four of Leicester, Ipswich, Leeds United and Southampton have pulled away from the rest of the division, but the race for those final two spots is very much on - between the five teams below. Norwich have 21 points from their last 10 games and Neil is optimistic about his old club's chances.

"It's really competitive this year, I think it's going to be difficult," Neil told BBC Radio Norfolk. ""It's so unpredictable the Championship, but I think consistency and making sure you keep key players fit - if Norwich can do that, they probably stand as good a chance as anybody in that middle block of teams, that are fighting to get into the play-offs."

Neil has been out of work since December, when Stoke City brought his 16 month tenure to an end amid poor form. The Potters were at the wrong end of the table, but have not improved under Steven Schumacher. Reflecting on the number of managerial changes this season, Neil sees togetherness as a vital trait within football clubs.