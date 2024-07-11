Adult shirt: £60; Adult shorts: £38; Adult socks: £17; Kids shirts: £34; Kids shorts: £33; Baby kit: £55; Kids socks: £16 | Preston North End Website

Championship clubs are beginning to release their kits for the 2024/25 season - but how do they compare price wise?

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End released their home shirt for the upcoming 2024/25 Championship season at the end of June.

It came as no surprise that the shirt was predominantly white with a navy rim on the sleeves with thin white strips going around. Castore have produced the kit, and the shirt has starts at £45 for an junior and £60 for an adult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unless you're a collector of football memorabilia, you're only going to buy merchandise of the club you support, but it's interesting to see how much each club charges their supporters for the latest kits. Sheffield Wednesday currently have the most expensive home shirt with it costing £69 for short-sleeve shirt and an extra £8 if you want it long sleeve.

Preston's Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers and Burnley have both released their kits and they're of a similar price. Blackburn's adult shirt is £56, whilst Burnley's is £60. If you want a child shirt, it's £45 for a Preston shirt, £47 for a Blackburn one, and coming in at the most expensive, Burnley have theirs at £50.

Here, the LEP looks at how much every team in the Championship is charging for a replica shirt for the 2024/25 shirt. *Not all clubs have released their kit as of July 11.

Burnley

Adult shirts: £60; Adult shorts: £28; Kids shirt: £50. Kids shorts: £24; Socks: £13-15. Baby kits: £50.

We are the Longside. We are Burnley.



The 2024/25 Home Kit pays homage to the Longside of Turf Moor - the fortress of passion and beacon of Burnley’s heartbeat. pic.twitter.com/BTbGR6kPdc — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 10, 2024

Blackburn Rovers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adult shirts: £56; Adult shorts: £28; Kids shirt: £47; Kids shorts: £24; Socks: £12; Baby kits: £48

Bristol City

Adult shirt: £55; Adult shorts: £30; Kids shirt: £45; Kids shorts: £25; Socks: £12-15

Our new home kit is on sale now! 🛍️ — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) July 5, 2024

Cardiff City

Adult shirt: £58; Adult shorts: £28; Kids shirt: £46; Kids shorts: £26; Socks: £12; Baby kit: £50

Derby County

Shirts: £60; Adult shorts: £25; Socks: £15; Kids shorts: £20; Kids socks: £12; Baby kit: £45

Leeds United

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adult shirt: £65; Adult shorts: £30; Adult socks: £15; Kids shirt: £50; Kids shirts: £25; Kids socks: 25; Baby kit: £40

🤩 Loving the new 24/25 #LUFC kit?

Now available in our Elland Road, White Rose, Trinity Leeds and LBI Airport stores pic.twitter.com/PTrXak4EBZ — Elland Road (@EllandRoad) July 5, 2024

Middlesbrough

Adult shirt: £55; Adult shorts: £27; Walk-out jacket: £65; Kids shirt: £45; Kids shorts: £22; Socks: £10; Baby kit: £45

Red hot iron, white hot steel 🧑‍🏭✨#Boro’s new home kit is available to purchase in-store and online from 8.30am on Saturday 🆕👕



Click & Collect pre-orders will also be ready to pick up 👍#UTB #BandTogether pic.twitter.com/db3k1HtI7e — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) July 5, 2024

Millwall

Adult shirts: £50; Adult shorts: £25; Adult socks: £15; Kids shirt: £45; Kids shorts: £20; Baby kit: £46

A retro blend, fused for the future. 🧨



👕 Say hello to our brand-new 2024/25 home kit…#Millwall pic.twitter.com/jFhDqL0ed4 — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) June 28, 2024

Norwich City

Adult shirts: £60; Adult long-sleeve: £67; Adult shorts: £28; Adult socks: £14; Kids shirt: £45; Kids shorts: £23; Kids socks: £11; Baby kit: £45

Here it is: your @JomaSport home kit for 2024/25 🏁 pic.twitter.com/Cga59ffDWH — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) July 5, 2024

Plymouth Argyle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adult shirt: £52; Adult shorts: £25; Socks: £12; Kids shirt: £40; Kids shorts: £22

📢 Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, children of all ages...



It's new kit day! Get yours from 10am...https://t.co/wubqlQpJci pic.twitter.com/U1qUmc3SEN — Plymouth Argyle FC (@Argyle) July 1, 2024

Portsmouth

Adult shirts: £55; Adult shorts: £22; Kids shirts: £39-47; Kids shorts: £18-19; Socks: £11

Preston North End

Adult shirt: £60; Adult shorts: £38; Adult socks: £17; Kids shirts: £45; Kids shorts: £33; Baby kit: £55; Kids socks: £16

QPR

Adult shirt: £55.95; Long-sleeve: £57.95; Adult shorts: £25.95; Kids shirts: £45.95; Kids shorts: £24.95; Socks: £13.95; Baby kit: £52.95

QPR 24/25 home kit🔵⚪️



Rate that out of 10🤔 pic.twitter.com/zHKLhBucCD — UpTheRs (@UpTheRs) April 25, 2024

Sheffield Wednesday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adult shirt: £69; Long-sleeve: £77; Adult shorts: £30; Adult socks: £15; Kids shirts: £53; Kids long-sleeves: £60; Kids shorts: £24; Kids socks: £12; Baby kits: £60

Our brand new @macronsports 2024/25 home kit revealed by members of #swfc staff 🦉 pic.twitter.com/gfaMOOJiWL — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) June 23, 2024

Stoke City

Adult shirts: £52; Long-sleeve: £58; Adult shorts: £30; Socks: £15; Kids shirts: £42; Kids long-sleeve: £48; Kids shorts: £25; Baby kits: £42

Our heritage is our identity.



Pre-order your 24/25 home kit now. Available in-store from Saturday. pic.twitter.com/CgRUEisrGA — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) May 30, 2024

Sunderland

Full baby kits: £60 (No adult information currently available after selling out, prices started at £60).

We present the new @SwansOfficial kit for the 24/25 season. pic.twitter.com/HKdiULvj8E — Joma Sport (@JomaSport) June 27, 2024

Swansea City

Adult shirts: £56; Adult shorts: £26; Adult socks: £13; Kids shirts: £45; Kids shorts: £21; Baby kits: £45; Kids socks: £12; Adult jackets: £45; Kids jackets: £39

We present the new @SwansOfficial kit for the 24/25 season. pic.twitter.com/HKdiULvj8E — Joma Sport (@JomaSport) June 27, 2024

Watford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adult shirts: £60; Adult shorts: £30; Adult socks: £15; Kids shirts: £48; Kids shorts: £24; Kids socks: £13; Baby kits: £45

West Brom

Adult shirts: £59.99; Adult shorts: £29.99; Adult socks: £16.99; Kids shirts: £44.99; Kids shorts: £24.99; Kids socks: £14.99; Baby kits: £44.99