Every new Championship shirt and price tag - including Preston North End, Middlesbrough, Derby County and QPR
Preston North End released their home shirt for the upcoming 2024/25 Championship season at the end of June.
It came as no surprise that the shirt was predominantly white with a navy rim on the sleeves with thin white strips going around. Castore have produced the kit, and the shirt has starts at £45 for an junior and £60 for an adult.
Unless you're a collector of football memorabilia, you're only going to buy merchandise of the club you support, but it's interesting to see how much each club charges their supporters for the latest kits. Sheffield Wednesday currently have the most expensive home shirt with it costing £69 for short-sleeve shirt and an extra £8 if you want it long sleeve.
Preston's Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers and Burnley have both released their kits and they're of a similar price. Blackburn's adult shirt is £56, whilst Burnley's is £60. If you want a child shirt, it's £45 for a Preston shirt, £47 for a Blackburn one, and coming in at the most expensive, Burnley have theirs at £50.
Here, the LEP looks at how much every team in the Championship is charging for a replica shirt for the 2024/25 shirt. *Not all clubs have released their kit as of July 11.
Burnley
Adult shirts: £60; Adult shorts: £28; Kids shirt: £50. Kids shorts: £24; Socks: £13-15. Baby kits: £50.
We are the Longside. We are Burnley.— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 10, 2024
The 2024/25 Home Kit pays homage to the Longside of Turf Moor - the fortress of passion and beacon of Burnley’s heartbeat. pic.twitter.com/BTbGR6kPdc
Blackburn Rovers
Adult shirts: £56; Adult shorts: £28; Kids shirt: £47; Kids shorts: £24; Socks: £12; Baby kits: £48
🪡 𝙎𝙩𝙞𝙩𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙙 𝙞𝙣 𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙚— Macron (@MacronSports) July 5, 2024
The new @Rovers 24/25 Home Kit is inspired by the club's 1994-95 season.
Read more: https://t.co/GVyTpjMIvW#BecomeYourOwnHero pic.twitter.com/6LPU7BtD9u
Bristol City
Adult shirt: £55; Adult shorts: £30; Kids shirt: £45; Kids shorts: £25; Socks: £12-15
Our new home kit is on sale now! 🛍️— Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) July 5, 2024
Cardiff City
Adult shirt: £58; Adult shorts: £28; Kids shirt: £46; Kids shorts: £26; Socks: £12; Baby kit: £50
Inspired by our past. 💙— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) June 25, 2024
Introducing the 2024/25 #CardiffCity home kit. 👕#CityAsOne | @NBFootball pic.twitter.com/qPNPWFIjlf
Derby County
Shirts: £60; Adult shorts: £25; Socks: £15; Kids shorts: £20; Kids socks: £12; Baby kit: £45
⏮️⏭️— Derby County (@dcfcofficial) June 27, 2024
An iconic partnership reignited 🔥🤩
Our @pumafootball 2024/25 home kit is now on sale! 👕🐏#RewindFastForward #DCFC #dcfcfans
Leeds United
Adult shirt: £65; Adult shorts: £30; Adult socks: £15; Kids shirt: £50; Kids shirts: £25; Kids socks: 25; Baby kit: £40
🤩 Loving the new 24/25 #LUFC kit?— Elland Road (@EllandRoad) July 5, 2024
Now available in our Elland Road, White Rose, Trinity Leeds and LBI Airport stores pic.twitter.com/PTrXak4EBZ
Middlesbrough
Adult shirt: £55; Adult shorts: £27; Walk-out jacket: £65; Kids shirt: £45; Kids shorts: £22; Socks: £10; Baby kit: £45
Red hot iron, white hot steel 🧑🏭✨#Boro’s new home kit is available to purchase in-store and online from 8.30am on Saturday 🆕👕— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) July 5, 2024
Click & Collect pre-orders will also be ready to pick up 👍#UTB #BandTogether pic.twitter.com/db3k1HtI7e
Millwall
Adult shirts: £50; Adult shorts: £25; Adult socks: £15; Kids shirt: £45; Kids shorts: £20; Baby kit: £46
A retro blend, fused for the future. 🧨— Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) June 28, 2024
👕 Say hello to our brand-new 2024/25 home kit…#Millwall pic.twitter.com/jFhDqL0ed4
Norwich City
Adult shirts: £60; Adult long-sleeve: £67; Adult shorts: £28; Adult socks: £14; Kids shirt: £45; Kids shorts: £23; Kids socks: £11; Baby kit: £45
Here it is: your @JomaSport home kit for 2024/25 🏁 pic.twitter.com/Cga59ffDWH— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) July 5, 2024
Plymouth Argyle
Adult shirt: £52; Adult shorts: £25; Socks: £12; Kids shirt: £40; Kids shorts: £22
📢 Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, children of all ages...— Plymouth Argyle FC (@Argyle) July 1, 2024
It's new kit day! Get yours from 10am...https://t.co/wubqlQpJci pic.twitter.com/U1qUmc3SEN
Portsmouth
Adult shirts: £55; Adult shorts: £22; Kids shirts: £39-47; Kids shorts: £18-19; Socks: £11
🆕 deal, 🆕 kit. ✅@Conor_shaughs. 🔥#Pompey pic.twitter.com/b2jGdGjKHt— Portsmouth F(C) 🏆 (@Pompey) July 5, 2024
Preston North End
Adult shirt: £60; Adult shorts: £38; Adult socks: £17; Kids shirts: £45; Kids shorts: £33; Baby kit: £55; Kids socks: £16
😮💨 The 24/25 PNE home shirt.#pnefc pic.twitter.com/ysTTcxLVDT— PNE Plug (@PNEPlug) June 27, 2024
QPR
Adult shirt: £55.95; Long-sleeve: £57.95; Adult shorts: £25.95; Kids shirts: £45.95; Kids shorts: £24.95; Socks: £13.95; Baby kit: £52.95
QPR 24/25 home kit🔵⚪️— UpTheRs (@UpTheRs) April 25, 2024
Rate that out of 10🤔 pic.twitter.com/zHKLhBucCD
Sheffield Wednesday
Adult shirt: £69; Long-sleeve: £77; Adult shorts: £30; Adult socks: £15; Kids shirts: £53; Kids long-sleeves: £60; Kids shorts: £24; Kids socks: £12; Baby kits: £60
Our brand new @macronsports 2024/25 home kit revealed by members of #swfc staff 🦉 pic.twitter.com/gfaMOOJiWL— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) June 23, 2024
Stoke City
Adult shirts: £52; Long-sleeve: £58; Adult shorts: £30; Socks: £15; Kids shirts: £42; Kids long-sleeve: £48; Kids shorts: £25; Baby kits: £42
Our heritage is our identity.— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) May 30, 2024
Pre-order your 24/25 home kit now. Available in-store from Saturday. pic.twitter.com/CgRUEisrGA
Sunderland
Full baby kits: £60 (No adult information currently available after selling out, prices started at £60).
We present the new @SwansOfficial kit for the 24/25 season. pic.twitter.com/HKdiULvj8E— Joma Sport (@JomaSport) June 27, 2024
Swansea City
Adult shirts: £56; Adult shorts: £26; Adult socks: £13; Kids shirts: £45; Kids shorts: £21; Baby kits: £45; Kids socks: £12; Adult jackets: £45; Kids jackets: £39
We present the new @SwansOfficial kit for the 24/25 season. pic.twitter.com/HKdiULvj8E— Joma Sport (@JomaSport) June 27, 2024
Watford
Adult shirts: £60; Adult shorts: £30; Adult socks: £15; Kids shirts: £48; Kids shorts: £24; Kids socks: £13; Baby kits: £45
West Brom
Adult shirts: £59.99; Adult shorts: £29.99; Adult socks: £16.99; Kids shirts: £44.99; Kids shorts: £24.99; Kids socks: £14.99; Baby kits: £44.99
