Every new Championship shirt and price tag - including Preston North End, Middlesbrough, Derby County and QPR

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones

EFL and Midlands football writer

Published 10th Jul 2024, 16:36 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 07:00 BST
Adult shirt: £60; Adult shorts: £38; Adult socks: £17; Kids shirts: £34; Kids shorts: £33; Baby kit: £55; Kids socks: £16Adult shirt: £60; Adult shorts: £38; Adult socks: £17; Kids shirts: £34; Kids shorts: £33; Baby kit: £55; Kids socks: £16
Adult shirt: £60; Adult shorts: £38; Adult socks: £17; Kids shirts: £34; Kids shorts: £33; Baby kit: £55; Kids socks: £16 | Preston North End Website
Championship clubs are beginning to release their kits for the 2024/25 season - but how do they compare price wise?

Preston North End released their home shirt for the upcoming 2024/25 Championship season at the end of June.

It came as no surprise that the shirt was predominantly white with a navy rim on the sleeves with thin white strips going around. Castore have produced the kit, and the shirt has starts at £45 for an junior and £60 for an adult.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Unless you're a collector of football memorabilia, you're only going to buy merchandise of the club you support, but it's interesting to see how much each club charges their supporters for the latest kits. Sheffield Wednesday currently have the most expensive home shirt with it costing £69 for short-sleeve shirt and an extra £8 if you want it long sleeve.

Preston's Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers and Burnley have both released their kits and they're of a similar price. Blackburn's adult shirt is £56, whilst Burnley's is £60. If you want a child shirt, it's £45 for a Preston shirt, £47 for a Blackburn one, and coming in at the most expensive, Burnley have theirs at £50.

Here, the LEP looks at how much every team in the Championship is charging for a replica shirt for the 2024/25 shirt. *Not all clubs have released their kit as of July 11.

Burnley

Adult shirts: £60; Adult shorts: £28; Kids shirt: £50. Kids shorts: £24; Socks: £13-15. Baby kits: £50.

Blackburn Rovers

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adult shirts: £56; Adult shorts: £28; Kids shirt: £47; Kids shorts: £24; Socks: £12; Baby kits: £48

Bristol City

Adult shirt: £55; Adult shorts: £30; Kids shirt: £45; Kids shorts: £25; Socks: £12-15

Cardiff City

Adult shirt: £58; Adult shorts: £28; Kids shirt: £46; Kids shorts: £26; Socks: £12; Baby kit: £50

Derby County

Shirts: £60; Adult shorts: £25; Socks: £15; Kids shorts: £20; Kids socks: £12; Baby kit: £45

Leeds United

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adult shirt: £65; Adult shorts: £30; Adult socks: £15; Kids shirt: £50; Kids shirts: £25; Kids socks: 25; Baby kit: £40

Middlesbrough

Adult shirt: £55; Adult shorts: £27; Walk-out jacket: £65; Kids shirt: £45; Kids shorts: £22; Socks: £10; Baby kit: £45

Millwall

Adult shirts: £50; Adult shorts: £25; Adult socks: £15; Kids shirt: £45; Kids shorts: £20; Baby kit: £46

Norwich City

Adult shirts: £60; Adult long-sleeve: £67; Adult shorts: £28; Adult socks: £14; Kids shirt: £45; Kids shorts: £23; Kids socks: £11; Baby kit: £45

Plymouth Argyle

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adult shirt: £52; Adult shorts: £25; Socks: £12; Kids shirt: £40; Kids shorts: £22

Portsmouth

Adult shirts: £55; Adult shorts: £22; Kids shirts: £39-47; Kids shorts: £18-19; Socks: £11

Preston North End

Adult shirt: £60; Adult shorts: £38; Adult socks: £17; Kids shirts: £45; Kids shorts: £33; Baby kit: £55; Kids socks: £16

QPR

Adult shirt: £55.95; Long-sleeve: £57.95; Adult shorts: £25.95; Kids shirts: £45.95; Kids shorts: £24.95; Socks: £13.95; Baby kit: £52.95

Sheffield Wednesday

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adult shirt: £69; Long-sleeve: £77; Adult shorts: £30; Adult socks: £15; Kids shirts: £53; Kids long-sleeves: £60; Kids shorts: £24; Kids socks: £12; Baby kits: £60

Stoke City

Adult shirts: £52; Long-sleeve: £58; Adult shorts: £30; Socks: £15; Kids shirts: £42; Kids long-sleeve: £48; Kids shorts: £25; Baby kits: £42

Sunderland

Full baby kits: £60 (No adult information currently available after selling out, prices started at £60).

Swansea City

Adult shirts: £56; Adult shorts: £26; Adult socks: £13; Kids shirts: £45; Kids shorts: £21; Baby kits: £45; Kids socks: £12; Adult jackets: £45; Kids jackets: £39

Watford

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adult shirts: £60; Adult shorts: £30; Adult socks: £15; Kids shirts: £48; Kids shorts: £24; Kids socks: £13; Baby kits: £45

West Brom

Adult shirts: £59.99; Adult shorts: £29.99; Adult socks: £16.99; Kids shirts: £44.99; Kids shorts: £24.99; Kids socks: £14.99; Baby kits: £44.99

Related topics:Cardiff CityBristol CityWest BromLeeds UnitedDerby CountyBlackburn RoversMiddlesbroughMillwallNorwich CityPortsmouthSwansea CityQPRSunderlandWatfordStoke CitySheffield Wednesday

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice