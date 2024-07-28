Preston North End supporters can still purchase a 2024/25 season ticket ahead of their season opener in less than two weeks time.

According to PNE's official club website, more than 11,000 supporters have snapped up a season ticket. They say it offers huge savings compared to buying a ticket on a match-by-match basis. When the pricing came out, North End were one of the cheapest offerings in the division, with prices starting at £294 during the early bird period.

The early bird period is now over, but tickets can still be bought albeit at an increased price. If you're wanting to bring the family along then Under-11's go free, which is the club's attempt to bring families together at Deepdale.

As of July 28, adult tickets are priced at £240 in the Alan Kelly and the Family Zone, and then it's £495 in the Sir Tom Finney Stand and Invincibles Pavilion, whilst it's £550 for a Premium season ticket. North End’s prices for concessions such as over 65's, under-21s, under-19s and under-14s can be found here.

Not all clubs make the information widely available, but some are happy to boast their levels of support, and share how many season tickets have been sold. Oxford United after their promotion have sold season tickets at a record level at the Kassam Stadium, and that might merit their new stadium.

It’s hopefully going to be a bumper crowd against Sheffield United, with plenty of fans already signed up to the 23 games of the regular season. If you’ve not got one yet, and you’re competitive and want to see the club sell more than their rivals, then get on board. Here’s how many season tickets every club have sold.

Pompey season ticket holders 15,000 Pompey fans have bought their season tickets for the 2024/25 campaign

Blackburn Rovers At least 8,500 fans have already signed up for season tickets with 'Phase 2' now active, giving fans eight more days to buy one for the 2024/25 season.

Bristol City As of 18 June, 13,500 fans had already bought their season tickets for Ashton Gate for the 2024/25 season.