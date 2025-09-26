PNE welcome Bristol City to Deepdale this weekend

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another action packed weekend across the Championship is in store.

For Preston North End, it’s back to home surroundings after beating Derby County one-nil at Pride Park last weeked. Now, the Lilywhites turn attention to hosting Bristol City - who have also picked up 11 points from their first six fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in the division, the game week kicks off with Friday night football at The Hawthorns - where West Brom welcome Leicester City to town. Chris Wilder, back at Sheffield United, takes the Blades to his former club Oxford on Saturday.

The three early kick-offs this weekend are Coventry vs Birmingham, Swansea vs Millwall and Wrexham vs Derby. Top of the table Middlesbrough go to Southampton - who are yet to really get going under Will Still.

We’ve had a go at predicting the final score in every game... have a flick through!