Championship rumours: Former Preston North End boss signs new long term deal, West Ham tipped to sign Blackburn forward

Here are the latest Championship rumours...
1. Hammers favourites to sign Rovers striker
West Ham United have been named favourites to sign Blackburn Rovers sensation Ben Brereton Diaz in January. The £5m-rated ace has dazzled in the second tier this season, as well as on the international stage with Chile. (Various) Photo: Cameron Smith
2. Stoke eye Souttar cover
Stoke City assistant manager Dean Holden has hinted that the club are preparing to sign a new player in January, Harry Souttar’s season-ending injury. The Potters are fifth in the table after 17 games, and are among a host of sides in with a chance of making the play-offs. (Club website) Photo: Mark Metcalfe
3. Interest in Boro star grows
Leeds United, Brighton and Southampton are all said to hold an interest in Middlesbrough ace Marcus Tavernier, who could be the subject of a bidding war in January. The fact Leeds' current director of football used to work for Boro is said to give the Whites the edge in the race to sign the midfielder. (Team Talk) Photo: Stu Forster
4. Champions League side chase Blades forward
Besiktas are rumoured to be plotting a move for Sheffield United forward Lys Mousset. The ex-Bournemouth man, whose contract expires at the end of next season, has scored nine goals in 53 appearances for the Blades since joining in 2019. (Sport Witness) Photo: George Wood