Championship rumours: Brothers reunited and Wales winger making the step up

Here are the latest rumours...
1. Bolasie a Royal
Sources close to Reading have claimed the club have made a contract offer to free agent Yannick Bolasie, following speculation linking the player with the Royals. The former Everton man secured promotion to the Premier League with Crystal Palace back in 2013. (Reading Chronicle)
2. QPR close in on loan defender
QPR are said to have agreed a deal with Norwich City to bring in defender Sam McCallum on loan. The 20-year-old full-back spent last season on loan with Coventry City, and made 41 Championship appearances for the Sky Blues. (Football Insider)
3. Ipswich capture wanted man
Ipswich Town have won the race to sign striker Joe Pigott, who was released by AFC Wimbledon at the end of last season. He netted 20 League One goals last season, and also attracted interest from Sheffield Wednesday and Reading. (Club website)
4. Ayew brothers to reunite
Crystal Palace could be set to once again link up the Brothers Ayew, with the Eagles believed to be keen on signing free agent Andre to join brother Jordan at Selhurst Park. The former scored 17 Championship goals for Swansea City last season, before he being released. (90min)