Preston North End are among just five clubs that have yet to play in the Premier League.

As English football began, the Lilywhites were one of the big-hitters, and there is a lot of history behind the club. In 2024, North End have just come off a 10th-placed finish in the Championship.

Preston once graced the top-flight of English football, but in the modern day, they've been as low as League One and as high as a play-off spot in the Championship. Since the inception of the Premier League in 1991, which replaced the old First Division, North End haven't competed in it.

North End along with Millwall, Bristol City, Plymouth Argyle and Oxford United are the only teams not to have played in the Premier League in its 33-year existence. The money involved at the top level of the game is astronomical, and with clubs relegated from the division in receipt of parachute payments, the job of reaching the promised land is a hard one.

Clubs have different approaches about getting there, some get there by being cute in the transfer market and then others take the aggressive approach by recruiting big name players. Ipswich Town last season surprised many by winning promotion for the second year running, a feat of which that hadn't been repeated since Southampton in 2012.

A new £935m TV deal for EFL clubs is in place, and so more money is filtering into the English domestic game, but there's a still a desire from clubs outside of the top-flight for more money from the Premier League. Some need it more than others with clubs having different means of funding from their owners.

And so with all things considered, how does the wealth of PNE's ownership to the rest of the Championship as transfer business begins to pick up? Here thanks to figures collated by our friends at the Sunderland Echo, we take a look:

