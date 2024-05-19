Dack, Rhodes, Adomah - Every player released as Championship 2023 retained lists published

By George Hodgson
Published 19th May 2024, 05:00 BST
Updated 19th May 2024, 08:25 BST

Plenty of players have been let go by their clubs this summer

With Saturday having been the deadline for clubs to publish their 2023 retained lists, here is a run down of every player let go this summer...

(We have stuck to the clubs in the Championship last season)

1. Blackburn Rovers

Sam Barnes, Lenni Cirino, Ben Fyles, Jay Haddow, Jared Harlock, Ethan Walker, Charlie Weston

2. Birmingham City

Scott Hogan, Marcel Oakley, Neil Etheridge, Marc Roberts, Gary Gardner, Ivan Sunjic

3. Bristol City

Matty James, Andreas Weimann, Ben Acey, Zac Bell, McIntosh Boyd, Marlee Francois, Callum Hutton, Duncan Idehen, Dylan Kadji, Harry Leeson, Harvey Wiles-Richards

4. Coventry City

Liam Kelly, Simon Moore, Dermi Lusala, Bradley Stretton

