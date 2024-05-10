Preston North End are one of 18 teams that know that they will be competing in the 2024/25 Championship season next year.

The Lilywhites are one of the few clubs not to play in the Premier League since its re-brand and breakaway from the EFL's Division One in 1992. North End historically dined at English football's top table and everyone inside the club as well as its supporters are desperate to see them get there.

The closest that Preston North End have got to reaching the Prem is when they lost to Bolton Wanderers in the play-off final when David Moyes was in charge. He transformed the club from being relegation contenders in the division below to a side that were just 90 minutes away from the top-flight.

It's early days yet with plenty of things to sort out and the regular season has only just ended but already there are fans who are optimistic for next season. Hull City, Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle are all on the lookout for new managers, whilst there are retained lists to sort out as well with some players departing their respective clubs this summer which could be of use to someone.