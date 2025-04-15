How much Preston North End spent on agent fees as Championship clubs splash £63m and Leeds United lead the way
Preston North End ranked 20th for agent fees spent by Championship clubs, between February 2024 and February 2025.
Championship clubs racked up a total spend of £63million, with Leeds United responsible for a whopping £18.8m of that. The Elland Road club are followed by relegated duo Burnley and Sheffield United, with the other side to come down in 2023/24 - Luton Town - in seventh.
North End spent £935k on the fees, with Sheffield Wednesday below them along with promoted trio Derby County, Portsmouth and Oxford United. The latter spent £572k with a major jump between the top and bottom of the list.
If the Championship outlay raises eyebrow, though, Premier League clubs spent £409m - with Chelsea splashing just £3m fewer than the entire of the Championship. As for PNE, they recruited Jeppe Okkels, Stefan Thordarson and Lewis Gibson for transfer fees across the date range.
Those three cost in excess of £4m if the reported fees are accurate. North End also secured loan moves for Sam Greenwood, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Josh Bowler, Ryan Porteous and Jayden Meghoma. New contracts were signed by Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes.
Championship 2024/25 agent fees
Leeds United £18,836,447
Burnley £5,305,608
Sheffield United £4,442,940
Hull City £3,179,361
Norwich City £2,635,111
Middlesbrough £2,507,136
Luton Town £2,424,713
West Brom £2,408,415
Cardiff City £2,383,264
Sunderland £2,170,045
Watford £2,096,862
Stoke City £1,855,865
Swansea City £1,703,989
Coventry City £1,554,751
Queens Park Rangers £1,361,727
Bristol City £1,305,087
Blackburn Rovers £1,158,151
Millwall £1,134,605
Plymouth Argyle £1,009,797
Preston North End £953,802
Sheffield Wednesday £797,697
Derby County £707,077
Portsmouth £696,189
Oxford United £572,808
