Leeds United lead the way for agent spending by second tier sides

Preston North End ranked 20th for agent fees spent by Championship clubs, between February 2024 and February 2025.

Championship clubs racked up a total spend of £63million, with Leeds United responsible for a whopping £18.8m of that. The Elland Road club are followed by relegated duo Burnley and Sheffield United, with the other side to come down in 2023/24 - Luton Town - in seventh.

North End spent £935k on the fees, with Sheffield Wednesday below them along with promoted trio Derby County, Portsmouth and Oxford United. The latter spent £572k with a major jump between the top and bottom of the list.

If the Championship outlay raises eyebrow, though, Premier League clubs spent £409m - with Chelsea splashing just £3m fewer than the entire of the Championship. As for PNE, they recruited Jeppe Okkels, Stefan Thordarson and Lewis Gibson for transfer fees across the date range.

Those three cost in excess of £4m if the reported fees are accurate. North End also secured loan moves for Sam Greenwood, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Josh Bowler, Ryan Porteous and Jayden Meghoma. New contracts were signed by Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes.

Championship 2024/25 agent fees

Leeds United £18,836,447

Burnley £5,305,608

Sheffield United £4,442,940

Hull City £3,179,361

Norwich City £2,635,111

Middlesbrough £2,507,136

Luton Town £2,424,713

West Brom £2,408,415

Cardiff City £2,383,264

Sunderland £2,170,045

Watford £2,096,862

Stoke City £1,855,865

Swansea City £1,703,989

Coventry City £1,554,751

Queens Park Rangers £1,361,727

Bristol City £1,305,087

Blackburn Rovers £1,158,151

Millwall £1,134,605

Plymouth Argyle £1,009,797

Preston North End £953,802

Sheffield Wednesday £797,697

Derby County £707,077

Portsmouth £696,189

Oxford United £572,808

